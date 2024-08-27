GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food Safety dept. in Kozhikode to begin drive to check adulteration ahead of Onam

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety department in Kozhikode is planning to launch a drive from September first week to ensure the quality of food stuff being supplied in the market for Onam in the district.

A. Sakeer Hussain, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, says the focus areas will be milk and its products, jaggery, ghee, banana chips, and the ingredients for preparing payasam (pudding). Five squads of the department will conduct inspections across the district and collect samples on alternate days. The department has 13 circles in Kozhikode. Action will be initiated based on the quality check report of the samples, Mr. Hussain says.

“Banned colours were found to have been used in jaggery during the inspections conducted in previous years. There had been sale of substandard milk as well, including what is being imported from other States,” he points out.

There have been reports about the sale of spurious milk from Tamil Nadu during the Onam season. The Dairy Development department had earlier seized litres of urea-mixed milk coming from the neighbouring State. The urea was suspected to be added for increasing its solids-not-fat content. The milk producers do this to strengthen the milk, an official says.

It is learnt that inspections will also be carried out surrounding check-posts to keep an eye on the stock arriving from across the border. There is a possibility of adulterated food stuff coming to the State during the festival season. The sale of coconut oil, ghee, jaggery, pulses, and payasam kits sees a rise. Road-side sale of various types of puddings is also expected go up. Hotels and restaurants, bakeries, markets, road-side stalls, and manufacturing units could be under the scanner.

Related Topics

food safety / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.