Kozhikode

Food poisoning: officials inspect restaurants

Food Safety Department officials on Tuesday inspected the restaurants from where breakfast is parcelled to the hostel of the private entrance coaching centre whose students were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning on Monday.

Officials said that only lunch and supper were being served at the hostel canteen which did not have a licence. Breakfast was being brought from these restaurants. They didn't have a certificate to prove the quality of drinking water and the cooks had not taken the mandatory medical fitness test. Drinking water samples have been sent to the regional analytical laboratory for detailed tests. A notice had already been served on the coaching centre. The officials said, however, said that no violations were noticed in the restaurants.

Meanwhile, sources at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where eight of the students are undergoing treatment, said their condition was improving.


