Food-based ventures: many yet to secure licence under FSSAI

August 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Simple trade licenses granted by local bodies to entrepreneurs while registering new business ventures are widely being misused for the operation of food-based businesses in Kozhikode district even as the Department of Food Safety insists on a separate registration for such ventures under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

When a minority segment continues to be ignorant of the mandatory requirement, the majority are cold-shouldering the rule in the absence of any consistent checking by the authorities.

Noticing the increasing incidents of food poisoning and sale of adulterated or unhealthy food, there have been stringent instructions from the Food Safety department to the entrepreneurs who deal with food-based business to obtain FSSAI licenses. However, many entrepreneurs are still continuing with the trade license sanctioned by the local bodies alone.

Way-side entrepreneurs who operate like big restaurants with a high number of labourers are the majority who flout the rules in the absence of stringent enforcement drives. Even during special checking drives, the majority of such entrepreneurs are pretending to be ignorant of the FSSAI rules. There are also newly-set up food-based ventures that are yet to get clearance from FSSAI.

According to Food Safety department officials, the latest directives from the government make FSSAI license mandatory for even housemakers who supply home-made cakes and food items. Same is the case with all types of catering groups in villages and urban areas. Hefty fine and other legal actions will be taken in case of any inspection in such units, they added.

The ignorance of traders in the sector came to light in the recent series of flash inspections conducted by the food safety squads in Kozhikode by covering around 580 shops-including hotels, confectionaries and vegetable shops. Subsequent to the inspections, the owners of 73 shops were asked to shut down their units in the absence of any FSSAI license.

“The special drive was conducted with the support of 13 squads. Notices have been served on 52 shops on various issues. Another 27 shop owners were asked to secure FSSAI license immediately for not initiating legal actions,” said a Food Safety department official. He pointed out that the FSSAI license could be secured easily by applying on the official portal with a fee of ₹2,000.

