Follow the truth, MT’s advice to budding journalists

There may not be many similarities between ex-scientist Nambi Narayanan and actor-filmmaker Madhu. But both were victims of falsehood masquerading as news.

Highlighting their experiences, writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair said here on Wednesday that journalists should not compromise on their commitment to and search for truth. He was delivering a lecture after giving away certificates and awards to students of the Institute of Communication and Journalism attached to the Calicut Press Club.

“It is easy to create a non-existent news that could erupt a storm and lead to even a riot. We have had many such experiences…,” M.T. said.

“At the peak of the spy scandal, many mainstream newspapers carried news stories claiming that atomic energy was being loaded in barrels and illegally smuggled through sea into another country. Mr. Narayanan was portrayed as its mastermind,” the writer said.

Quoting from Mr. Narayanan’s autobiography, M.T. said that the scientist had even thought of committing suicide unable to withstand the slander. “...It was his daughter who prompted him to fight back and prove his innocence,” M.T. said.

Mr. Madhu too had somewhat similar an experience when a labourer at his home was found missing.

“A small newspaper in the State capital had carried a story insinuating some foul play. Big newspapers picked it up and Mr. Madhu had to flee with his family to Madras. Later, it was revealed that the boy had gone to Kallai near Kozhikode, his village,” M.T. pointed out. The writer pointed out that no media organisation bothered to carry follow-ups on controversial stories even if the stories turned out to be wrong. He also cited instances where even small fights involving children were blown out of proportions and snowballed into caste and communal riots.

“Journalism is not an ordinary job. It is a search for truth. Those who join the profession should be committed to their times and society. They should have a ‘third eye’ to see beyond the normal and convey it to the readers and viewers. Then only their work will be fruitful,” M.T. said.

Journalists should also use good language as they were also responsible for the nourishment of languages, he added.