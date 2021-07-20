‘Follow COVID protocol for Bakrid celebrations’

KOZHIKODE

20 July 2021 23:05 IST

Kozhikode records 1,689 fresh cases

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has called for Bakrid celebrations in line with the pandemic protocol in Kozhikode district which continued to report over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases almost every day.

Dr. Jayasree said in a release on Tuesday that crowding should be avoided at any cost. Only 40 people should be present for prayers in mosques. Shaking hands and embracing should be avoided as a precautionary measure. All the mosques should provide hand sanitisers or soaps. House visits and meeting of relatives should be postponed. Unnecessary travel too should be avoided.

Meanwhile, the relaxations in restrictions in force since July 18 ended on Tuesday in the district. Lockdown-like curbs will come back in local bodies with a test positivity rate (TPR) between 10% and 15% and triple lockdown in those with a TPR above 15%. The government is likely to review the restrictions from Wednesday and the revised guidelines could come into effect from Thursday.

The district reported 1,689 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 1,671 were due to local transmission of the infection. The source of 15 others was not known. As many as 12,592 samples were tested and the TPR is 13.72%. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 310 locally acquired infections, Koyilandy 57, Olavanna 54, Payyoli 47, Kunnamangalam 45, Chelannur 44, Vadakara 43, and Chathamangalam 41.

A total of 1,493 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 17,922.