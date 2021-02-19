Folk arts festival from today

Utsavam, the folk arts festival organised by the Department of Tourism, will be held at three venues in Kozhikode district from Saturday.

The district level inauguration of the festival will be done at Kozhikode cultural zone beach by Mayor Beena Philip. Kappad ‘Blue Flag’ beach and Sand Banks in Vadakara are the other two venues. Folk art forms by traditional artistes will be presented at Kozhikode beach every day from February 20 to 26 from 6 p.m.

Programmes will be held at Kappad from February 20 to 23 while they will be held at Sand Banks from February 24 to 26, a press release said.