Folk art forms to add colour to Onam celebrations in Kozhikode

Students of Providence Women’s College painting the compound wall of the Onam celebration organising committee office on the Kozhikode Beach. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Several folk art forms of the State will be part of the Onam celebrations to be held in Kozhikode from September 7 to 11 under the aegis of the district administration and the Department of Tourism.

A committee led by former MLA Purushan Kadalundy is in charge of selecting and executing the folk arts festival, which is expected to feature some endangered folk art forms. Kolkali, Nadanpattarangu and Puli Theyyam are some of the folk art forms shortlisted for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, an ‘Onam special compound wall’ at the Kozhikode beach is attracting crowds. The compound wall of the Onam celebration organising committee office near Lions Park on the beach has been readied under the aegis of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the department of travel and tourism management of Providence Women’s College in the city.

On the wall is a painting of Mahabali travelling in an autorickshaw. There is one of a vendor selling brined fruits and vegetables and another of a person dressed for Pulikali looking at such a push cart. Pookkalam, Thiruvathirakali, Vallamkali and Kathakali have also been featured in the paintings. Thirty-two students of the college were part of the team that painted the wall.