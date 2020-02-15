Focus on traffic safety lessons for students

A seminar on road sense organised by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) here on Saturday stressed the need to incorporate basic traffic safety lessons in school curriculum and to train students in healthy road habits as it would help mitigate road accident rates.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who opened the seminar, said the biggest threat to road safety in Kerala was the wrong attitude of some drivers who paid little attention to the safety of fellow riders. “The MVD should take initiatives and hold discussions with the State government to make traffic literacy a compulsory part of the syllabus,” he said.

Mr. Raghavan, who narrated the experience of witnessing a road accident recently, said the culture of escaping from the accident spot for evading penal action should come to an end through better awareness programmes.

“How to act properly and save victims at the time of accidents should be part of driving tests and the licence should be granted only to such individuals,” he said.

Writer Subhash Chandran, who delivered the keynote address, said road culture would witness an improvement only with the emergence of a sensible crowd.

Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu, Joint Regional Transport Officer K. Dileep Kumar and Motor Vehicles Inspector Sanal Manappalli addressed the gathering.