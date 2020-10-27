Focus on Punathil’s works, not life, says Mukundan

Kozhikode

Anthology on the late writer’s conversations released

Punathil Kunjabdulla was celebrated more for his personality and there was a need for better reading of his works, said writer M. Mukundan here on Tuesday.

Releasing “Oru Arajakavadiyude Athmabhashanangal” (An anarchist’s thoughts from the heart), an anthology of Punathil's conversations with Abdul Hakeem, on the occasion of the third death anniversary of the writer, Mr. Mukundan called for more studies on Punathil's works rather than just personal life. He said that the readers could have been a bit more alert about Punathil and could have redirected him to the right path when he went “astray”. “However, he was not indisciplined in his writing. None of his characters provoke us, but are lovable,” Mr. Mukundan said.

Writer Paul Zakariah, delivering the Punathil commemoration address, said that the late writer had squeezed his writings out from his life, for which he had to pay a heavy price. “Some of his actions were unacceptable even for his closest friends,” Mr. Zakariah said, expressing his displeasure over the way Punathil had lived during his last days.

Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz; M. K.. Muneer, MLA, who is also the publisher of the book, took part in the online release and commemoration programme organised by Kozhikode Samskarika Vedi.