Kozhikode

Focus on microbial technologies for farming

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, hosted the fourth edition of Dr.Y.R. Sarma Memorial lecture on “Nano technology-based microbial techniques for 21 century’s sustainable cultivation” on Monday. More than 400 persons took part in the online session hosted in association with the Dr. Y.R. Sarma memorial trust to remember a pioneer researcher in spice pathology.

M.S. Reddy, former professor, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, delivered the memorial lecture. He explained the possibilities of microbial technologies for agriculture with the use of nano technology-based applications. He said such formulations would enhance the efficacy of micro-organisms and decrease toxicity and adverse impacts on the environment.

Santhosh J. Eapen, Director, IISR, chaired the session.

