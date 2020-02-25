FMD vaccination from Feb. 27

The State-wide vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) for cattle will be held between February 27 to March 23 in Kozhikode district.

The National Animal Control Programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, was aimed at controlling and eradicating FMD by 2025 and 2030 respectively.

The programme aims to vaccinate livestock heads, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs.

K. Sindhu, District Veterinary Officer, K. Nina Kumar, district coordinator, Animal Disease Control Project, told the media that the State had been implementing the vaccination programme with financial aid from the Centre from 2004.

However, from this year, the programme was executed with full financial assistance from the Centre, they said.