Kozhikode

FMD vaccination from Feb. 27

The State-wide vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) for cattle will be held between February 27 to March 23 in Kozhikode district.

The National Animal Control Programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, was aimed at controlling and eradicating FMD by 2025 and 2030 respectively.

The programme aims to vaccinate livestock heads, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs.

K. Sindhu, District Veterinary Officer, K. Nina Kumar, district coordinator, Animal Disease Control Project, told the media that the State had been implementing the vaccination programme with financial aid from the Centre from 2004.

However, from this year, the programme was executed with full financial assistance from the Centre, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:19:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/fmd-vaccination-from-feb-27/article30916571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY