Master Artisan Award winner gears up for Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Fair

His sharp eyes sparkle as his hands move deftly on the traditional loom. Age seems to be just a number for this 80-year-old international award-winning artisan from Thrissur’s Chelakkara village who adds charm to Kozhikode’s prestigious Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal, near Vadakara.

As the stage is set for the ninth edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Fair here from Thursday, N.C. Ayyappan, the artisan who took the ‘Kilimangalam Pulpaya’ to greater heights, is waiting for his rendezvous with national and international crafts lovers.

Sedge grass, commonly known as Kora grass, gives fuel for this dedicated craftsman’s passion for weaving beautiful grass mats. He stands out in the art with his unique colour blending techniques and innovative pattern for each piece he crafts.

The indigenous Kilimangalam Pulpaya got the UNESCO’s Seal of Excellence in 2006.

“It was in 2017 that I got the Master Artisan Award from the World Craft Council. I believe that there are people who keenly watch our work and give us due consideration at the right time,” says Ayyappan, who is very much active narrating his craft to visitors at Sargaalaya. He also reveals that the unique weaving patterns comes to his mind spontaneously and that helps him put some surprise in each mat he makes.

He feels that the natural dyes made of Sappanwood derivatives make the Kilimangalam grass mat a special one in the indigenous craft industry. A combination of colours such as scarlet, deep violet and royal blue gives it a superior look. What actually prompts the buyers to pick up this eco-friendly product is its unique designs. Ayyappan is happy that there are many takers for his floor mats and prayer mats.

The Sargalaya authorities are also elated at having this master craftsman at the international fair.

“His high energy level with an unyielding passion for work is beyond any narration. He has been part of Sargaalaya since 2011,” says K.K. Sivadasan, head of Sargaalaya’s Design Department and the Coordinator of International Crafts Fair-2019.