‘Floods showed no one was safe from climate change’

Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is convinced that it is high time the entire world gave a serious thought to climate change.

“The threat is very real, though there are also people who attribute the recent disasters in climate to other reasons, but then, there could be two opinions on every issue,” said Mr. Al-Zeyoudi in an exclusive interview with The Hindu here on Friday. “The bushfires in Australia, hurricanes, droughts, floods ...these are all due to climate change.”

The young, articulate, US-educated minister, who was here for the keynote speech of the Kerala Literature Festival, stressed the point that the recent heavy rainfall back home in the UAE was also due to the climate change, though there was the view that it was due only to cloud seeding.

“It was because of a storm that went past the region,” he said. “And there was snow in Saudi Arabia a few days before that. How is that possible? There was cloud seeding only in the UAE.”

He said the UAE was taking climate change very seriously and had already invested heavily. “We are focussing both on mitigation and adaptation aspects,” he said.

“We have had huge investments on renewable energy. For instance, in 2009 we had only 10 MW; in 2019 we managed to have 1800 MW. We are aiming to have more clean energy in the UAE. We have invested more than 100 billions of dirham in renewable energy.”

He said the government was also taking enough precaution while allowing construction work. And that is something Kerala could relate to, given the recent demolition of multi-storey buildings at Maradu, Kochi. “Let me tell you something that I haven’t told anyone before: any project closer to the coastal area has to be above the sea level by 1.2 to 1.4 metre,” he said.

While talking about the impact climate change has had on Kerala, Mr. Al-Zeyoudi said he was impressed by the way the State responded to the floods over the last couple of years. “It was very commendable the way the Kerala Government and the public sector responded to the disaster so quickly,” he said. “The floods proved that no one was far away from the impact of the climate change.” While conceding that the process of nationalisation of jobs was very much on, he said there was no need for fear among workforce from Kerala and the rest of India.

“We still welcome the people from India to the UAE,” he said. “Of the 3.2 million Indians living in the UAE, 80% are from Kerala.”

He pointed out that the bilateral relations between India and the UAE had grown considerably over the last four years. “The close relation between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has been a big boost,” said Mr. Al-Zeyoudi. “From $180 million in 1970s, the trade between the two nations has jumped to $60 billion. We have to keep the momentum.”