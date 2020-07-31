Flood-hit families relocated to safer places

As many as eight families living in the flood-affected areas of Kuttiyadi, Vadakara, and Nadapuram have been relocated to safer places.

Village officials and local rescue squads are in the process of identifying more such families in need of temporary relief.

Revenue officials in charge of COVID-19 prevention activities are also coordinating village-level disaster management following rough weather alert. All taluk-level control rooms are ready to offer real-time support.

Meanwhile, there is no plan to open relief camps considering the risks involved in managing them by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. Local bodies have been asked to consider other viable options for temporary relocation of needy families.

In Puthuppadi and Kattippara panchayats, the District Disaster Management Authority has reviewed the safety situation in view of the previous episodes of flash floods and landslips. Kannappankundu and Karinchola were the worst-hit areas in the last two monsoon seasons.

At the same time, vigil has been tightened in Kavilumpara and Koorachundu panchayats where minor incidents of landslips were reported.

Officials of the Kavilumpara grama panchayat said efforts were on to assess the loss suffered by farmers in the incident.