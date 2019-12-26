Flood damage: Kozhikode Corporation to get Rs 3.13 crore

Kozhikode

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has begun the process of sanctioning funds for local bodies affected by floods and landslips during the monsoon this year.

As such Kozhikode Corporation will receive ₹3.13 crore. Kakkodi grama panchayat will get ₹65.76 lakh; Kodiyattur ₹. 41.47 lakh; Kuruvattur ₹57.01 lakh; Mavoor ₹. 61.58 lakh; Kunnamangalam ₹. 81.70 lakh; Chattamangalam ₹. 75.60; Peruvayil ₹. 66.09 lakh and Olavanna ₹. 100.73 lakh.

This was decided at a meeting of the DPC chaired by the Kozhikode District Panchayat president Babu Parassery here on Thursday. The State budget has allocated special funds for local bodies for rehabilitating the lives of the flood- victims.

However the local bodies should give a detailed report on flood damage and landslips to the State government and the DPC, he said.

The funds should be utilised for livelihood of the victims and other related activities. Schemes to provide employment to the victims should be envisaged. The focus should be on agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and small scale industries.

The meeting also asked the local body authorities to give priority to the projects that require immediate redressal. Besides, renovating the rehabilitation centres identified by the District Disaster Management Authority, setting up new shelter homes and taking steps to mitigate the damage in case of natural calamities in the future.

Renovation of reading rooms and libraries affiliated to the State Library Council has also been given importance. The vetting process of these projects should be completed and submitted to the DPC by January 4, Mr. Parassery said.

The meeting also endorsed the revised the annual plan of nine local bodies. This was following a special approval secured from the State government.

Minister for Local Administration A.C. Moideen will chair a district- level review meeting at the Tagore Centenary Hall on January 13.

District Planning Officer N.K. Sreelatha, Kozhikode Corporation Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak and other officials took part in the meeting.

