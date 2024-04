April 01, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The services of the floating bridge at Beypore have been temporarily suspended following the sea attack. The Secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council informed the decision was made following a government order to withhold tourism related activities in the coastal areas. The bridge will remain closed until further notice from April 2, a press release said.

