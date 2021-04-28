Flight movements from Calicut airport severely hit

KOZHIKODE

28 April 2021 19:55 IST

People from north Kerala worst affected following travel restrictions by GCC nations

Flight movements from the Calicut International Airport are being regulated, with several nations, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, effecting COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The second wave of the pandemic has resulted in major disruption of flight operations since last week. Passengers from north Kerala are the worst hit after GCC nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait banned the entry of Indians.

Only Qatar and Bahrain operate flights to Doha and Bahrain respectively. However, some flights based on bilateral agreements like air bubble are getting cancelled.

Sources said airline companies were cancelling scheduled flights even in the air bubble category. Nevertheless, repatriation flights are flying down passengers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, they added.

Several international flights were abruptly cancelled in the last three days. At the same time, chartered flights continue to operate in some Gulf sectors, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, domestic flights are being operated without restrictions from the Calicut airport. However, minor changes have impacted their schedules.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already brought out its summer schedule for airports that is relevant till October 30. Also, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has prolonged the cap on home airfare. Previously, it was slated till April 30, but it has now been extended to May 31.