Fleecing: Vegetable vendor’s cart seized

The enforcement squad of Kozhikode Corporation seized a cart on Tuesday for selling vegetables at exorbitant prices.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said three squads have been deployed in the city to ensure that the wholesale price list of fruits and vegetables was being displayed at every vegetable stall and that the retail prices were reasonable as well.

The squads will be in action for a week. The public can complain if they find any vendor violating the instructions.

The Corporation had intervened on Monday following complaints that fruits and vegetables were sold at prices 200% to 300% higher than that of the wholesale price. Hence, a meeting of vegetable and fruit vendors were convened in which it was decided that the vendors would display the wholesale prices and that the retailers would charge only up to 20% extra.

Arrangements at market

Meanwhile, significant changes have been made at the vegetable wholesale market in Palayam. Out of the 118 push carts, only 20 will be stationed at the market. The rest will be deployed in other parts of the city, especially residential areas, so that people need not venture far away from their homes to purchase vegetables. This will in turn reduce the rush at the market.

As for the retailers who take vegetables in bulk to be sold elsewhere in the district, the wholesalers will contact them and fix a time when they can collect the goods from the market. This is to avoid them all coming together to the market at dawn.