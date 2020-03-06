Flags flutter as Kudumbashree set to declare women’s rights

KOCHI

06 March 2020 08:13 IST

Programme being held across State will have 50 lakh flags

Nearly three lakh flags will flutter across the district by the time International Women’s Day comes calling this Sunday, with Kudumbashree members choosing to celebrate the day dedicated to them in quite a unique manner.

The white flag with the Kudumbashree emblem and a quote on International Women’s Day will be symbolic of the declaration of rights by women.

Each member of over 28,000 neighbourhood groups in the district has been asked to mount a flag in the respective locality and thus actively participate in the programme.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Kudumbashree Mission has been carrying out an activity module related to gender justice and equality, which is now almost over. Since it coincides with International Women’s Day, we decided to club both the occasions and mark it by installing flags as a symbol of the declaration of women’s rights,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree District Mission.

The installation of flags, which began at the start of this month, will conclude by Sunday.

The programme is held across the State, and it will witness nearly 50 lakh flags.

The mission has decided to take Women’s Day celebrations further by organising an event at the Kalamasserry Town Hall on Saturday. “Chairpersons of all the 101 Community Development Societies in the district who were the first to be democratically elected after a unified bylaw of the Kudumbashree came into force in 2008 will be honoured at the function,” said Mr. Money.

Special meetings

There will also be special meetings of all neighbourhood groups in the district on the night of the same day.

The mission firmly believes that just like the night walk by women organised by the government, night time meetings of neighbourhood groups will be a show of renewed vigour of women not hesitant to take their rightful place in the world.