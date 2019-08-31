Fix roads or face people’s wrath: City police tell PWD

The City police have once again urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to fill potholes on city roads which pose threats to motorists.

A letter sent by the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to the PWD Executive Engineer also warned of people’s wrath in the event of a major accident owing to the poor condition of roads.

This is the second time that the City police have made an emergency call to repair damaged roads to the PWD. In the first proposal submitted three months ago, the traffic police had put forth 25 ideas of which only a few were implemented by the department. A copy of the communication was also submitted to the district administration for follow-up action.

The District Police Chief made a fresh appeal to the PWD as one of his previous circulars directing his colleagues to join pothole filling work had triggered protests. Policemen from various city stations had then pointed out that road maintenance work should be executed by the departments concerned. They had also claimed that the PWD had been showing laxity in executing even important projects.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P.K. Raju said the PWD had bigger roles when it came to addressing road safety issues.

“We came up with a few practical suggestions on the basis of a directive from the District Road Safety Authority. The redesigning of a few traffic junctions and widening of accident prone stretches will be possible only with the cooperation of the PWD,” he pointed out.

Though traffic police personnel had been calling for the removal of piled up construction waste and junks along major roads in the city citing safety issues, it failed to evoke any favourable response.

Also, the appointment of department-level nodal officers to deal with road safety issues and other construction work too failed to take off.

Only a WhatsApp group of some government officers was formed to coordinate emergency repair work.

When contacted, a PWD official said work had been pending mainly because of unfavourable weather and shortage of essential raw materials.

The official also claimed that contractors were hesitant to take up work as they feared that the adverse season would incur additional expense and labour charges.