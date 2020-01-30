Five youths held on theft charge

The Nallalam police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five youths, including a minor boy, suspected of involvement in a number of jewellery thefts and chain snatching cases in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Malappuram natives Kishore Haridasan, 20, K. Sumod, 23, K. Sumesh, 21, K. Subhash, 20 and the minor boy were nabbed by a police team led by Assistant Commissioner A.J. Babu. It was a probe into the theft of about 85 sovereigns of gold ornaments from a jewellery shop at Arikkad that helped the police to zero in on the gang.