Five-year-old girl found strangled to death in Kozhikode

08 July 2021 01:42 IST

A five-year-old girl was found strangled to death at Chamundivalappil near Payyanakkal in Kozhikode city late on Wednesday.

The girl’s name has been given as Ayesha Rehana. Her mother, Sameera, is being questioned by the Panniyankara police. Rehana’s body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital. Though it has been reported that Sameera is mentally unstable, the police did not confirm it.

