Five under observation for COVID-19

Kozhikode

20 February 2020 22:58 IST

Only five persons are under observation for COVID-19 in Kozhikode district, the Health Department has said.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that one among them was under treatment at the isolation ward set up at the Government General Hospital.

His body fluid samples had been sent for lab tests.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, another 189 people were removed from home quarantine after they completed the 28-day cycle. So far, 405 people have been excluded from the list.

Of the 32 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 31 are negative. Counselling was given to two persons through the mental health helpline, the release added.