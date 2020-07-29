Five policemen in Mukkom go into home quarantine

Kozhikode

29 July 2020 18:58 IST

Five policemen, including a Circle Inspector, from Mukkom police station were home quarantined on Wednesday after they were included in the primary contact list of a COVID-19 patient from Koduvally. The officials came in contact with the patient during an investigation into a recent gold robbery and sexual assault case.

According to the Mukkom police, the man was working with a jewellery shop in Koduvally where the police team had gone to collect evidence related to the case. “All those who came in contact with the patient have been asked to go into home quarantine,” they said.

Meanwhile, senior police officials said the investigation team had followed the health protocol during the probe. In the wake of the incident, all Station House officers had been asked to ensure that their team followed health guidelines for personal safety, they said.

