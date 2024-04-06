Five nominations rejected in Kozhikode district

April 06, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The nominations of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including dummy candidates, were rejected after the scrutiny in Kozhikode district on April 5 (Friday). The scrutiny was done under the aegis of Returning Officer and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh in the presence of Election Observer Ifat Ara in Kozhikode constituency, while Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate K. Ajeesh oversaw the scrutiny in the presence of Election Observer Sumit. K. Jarankal in Vadakara constituency.

The nominations of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] dummy candidate K.K. Lathika and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dummy candidate Sathyaprakash P for the Vadakara constituency, CPI(M) dummy candidate A. Pradeep Kumar and BJP dummy candidate Navya Haridas for Kozhikode constituency were rejected as the nominations of the official candidates were accepted.

Meanwhile, the nomination of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for Vadakara constituency Pavithran B was rejected as he failed to produce an affidavit. Thus there are 13 candidates still in fray in the Kozhikode constituency, including Jyothiraj M (Socialist Unity Centre of India), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M), M.K. Raghavan (Indian National Congress), M.T. Ramesh (BJP), Arumughan (BSP), Aravindakshan Nair M.K (Bharatiya Javan Kisan), Subha, Raghavan. N, T. Raghavan, P. Raghavan, Abdul Kareem K, Abdul Kareem, and Abdul Kareem (all Independents).

Meanwhile, there are 11 candidates in fray in Vadakara constituency, including K.K. Shailaja (CPI-M), Shafi Parambil (Indian National Congress), Praphul Krishnan (BJP), Shafi, Shafi T.P., Muraleedharan, Abdul Rahim, Kunhikkannan, Shailaja K, Shailaja K.K. and Shailaja. P (all Independents).

The final list of candidates will be available after April 8 the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

