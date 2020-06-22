Five more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Five more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday. They include four persons who arrived from Qatar recently and one from Saudi Arabia. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that the condition of all five was satisfactory.
Among them is a pregnant woman, native of Vilyappalli, a Narippatta native, a Kayakkodi native and an elderly couple from Olavanna.
Meanwhile, eight patients were cured of the disease including four children. The children aged 10, 9, 2 and 1 are from Olavanna, Paleri, Narippatta, and Koduvalli respectively.
With this, the total number of Kozhikode natives who tested positive for the virus became 211. Of them, 103 patients fully recovered from the disease while one died during treatment. Currently, there are 107 persons under treatment in the district.
As many as 880 new persons were added to the list of people under observation on Monday, taking the total number to 14,809.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath