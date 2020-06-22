Five more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Five more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday. They include four persons who arrived from Qatar recently and one from Saudi Arabia. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that the condition of all five was satisfactory.

Among them is a pregnant woman, native of Vilyappalli, a Narippatta native, a Kayakkodi native and an elderly couple from Olavanna.

Meanwhile, eight patients were cured of the disease including four children. The children aged 10, 9, 2 and 1 are from Olavanna, Paleri, Narippatta, and Koduvalli respectively.

With this, the total number of Kozhikode natives who tested positive for the virus became 211. Of them, 103 patients fully recovered from the disease while one died during treatment. Currently, there are 107 persons under treatment in the district.

As many as 880 new persons were added to the list of people under observation on Monday, taking the total number to 14,809.