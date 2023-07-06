Five held at Manjeri with over 8 kg of ganja

July 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Manjeri police on Thursday arrested a gang of five men with 8.5 kg of ganja. The suspects, Erattil Haneefa, 42, Anakkallungal Arshad, 27, Vellapparakkunnil Baiju, 40, Ullattil Aboobacker, 40, and M.K. Sharafudheen, were nabbed following a tip-off received by Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Abdul Basheer.

According to the police, the narcotic worth ₹1.5 lakh was brought from Bengaluru for resale among local drug pushers in Malappuram. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody by the Manjeri Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

