The Marine Enforcement squad under the Fisheries department rescued five fishermen who were stranded in the middle of the sea after their boat broke down. The incident took place on June 5 (Wednesday) nearly 9 nautical miles off the Kozhikode coast.

The fishermen are from the Puthiyappa harbour. Marine Enforcement squad head guard Manu Thomas and rescue guards Mithun and Hamilesh were part of the rescue operation.