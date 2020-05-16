Kozhikode

Five COVID-19 patients at Kozhikode MCH now

Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfecting a KSRTC bus which was used to transport those who reached the Kozhikode railway station on Thursday by a special train from New Delhi.

Two more test positive for SARS-CoV-2

Two more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Friday.

A release said one of them was a 43-year-old Koyilandy native who returned from Kuwait on May 13. He had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during screening at the airport.

The second is a 27-year-old native of Kodenchery who came back from Chennai on May 7 by a private vehicle. He had been quarantined at a COVID care centre. His samples were sent for tests after a fellow passenger from Wayanad was tested positive. He had been admitted to the medical college hospital. Sources claimed both of them were stable.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients from Kozhikode stands at 28, among whom four are undergoing treatment now. A Malappuram native too is under treatment at the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 4,821 persons were under surveillance now. Thirty-five of them are at the medical college hospital, including 17 who were admitted on Friday. The number of expatriates under observation is 385. A total of 211 people are in home quarantine, 159 are at the COVID care centres of the district administration, and 15 are at hospitals. Among those who were home quarantined, 57 are pregnant women.

Earlier, seven persons among the 286 travellers who had arrived by a special train from New Delhi that reached Kozhikode on Thursday night were admitted to the medical college hospital. Four are from Kozhikode, and one each from Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

Coronavirus
