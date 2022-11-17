  1. EPaper
Fitness centre for women opened at Narikkuni in Kozhikode

Only a nominal fee will be collected from users

November 17, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kudumbashree Mission volunteers will control the functioning of the unit at Narikkuni in Kozhikode.

Kudumbashree Mission volunteers will control the functioning of the unit at Narikkuni in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chelannur block panchayat has opened an exclusive fitness centre for women at Narikkuni. Kerala State Women’s Commission’s chairperson P. Sathidevi inaugurated the centre on Thursday. Panchayat authorities said it was the first time that a local body earmarked funds for such a fitness initiative for women. Only a nominal fee will be collected from the users. Kudumbashree Mission volunteers will control the functioning of the unit. Chelannur block panchayat president K.P. Sunil Kumar presided over the inaugural function.

