Fishing harbours in Kozhikode to remain closed on Sundays

Kozhikode

12 July 2020 19:29 IST

‘Coastal areas under threat of easy spread of COVID-19’

As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, all the four fishing harbours and fish landing centres remained closed in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The entry of public was not allowed into harbour areas following an order issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao to this effect.

Until further orders, fishing harbours will not be allowed to function on Sundays. The harbours at Beypore, Puthiyappa, Koyilandy and Chombal have also been declared as restricted areas for the public.

Only those who hold identity cards or passes and badges issued by the Harbour Management Committee will be able to enter fishing harbours and fish landing centres. The Deputy Director of Fisheries has been asked to streamline the process of issuing identity cards.

The police will take steps to manage visitors to harbours and fish landing centres.

The Fisheries Department has intensified checking around Beypore harbour and Chaliyam fish landing centre to crackdown on the unauthorised entry of fishers from other States.

Health Department sources say coastal areas are under the threat of easy spread of COVID-19 because of the alleged casual approach of fishers and other workers.