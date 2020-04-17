Kozhikode

Fishing boats seized in Kozhikode

The Marine Enforcement Squad on Friday impounded five boats which were used for fishing by flouting lockdown norms. Squad members said the boats were spotted off Koyilandy and Puthiyappa coasts early in the morning. Only traditional boats would be allowed to operate during the lockdown period, they said.

