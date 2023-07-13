Fishing boat maintenance remains a tough game for operators

July 13, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Kozhikode: Even as the Fisheries department is busy checking the fitness of mechanised fishing boats in Kozhikode district, boat owners’ demand to set up an accessible basic maintenance facility in the public sector is yet to yet to be addressed. As a result, hundreds of boat owners are forced to depend on the limited facilities available at the three private maintenance yards at Beypore.

Though there has been a proposal to construct a well-equipped boat maintenance yard near the Puthiyappa harbour, it is still at the preliminary stage as there has been no field-level study or sanctioning of funds. Boat owners here now bank on yards in Kochi or temporarily meet the maintenance requirements at the Beypore yards after waiting for days together.

As the trawl ban is in force, boat owners at Puthiyappa have to secure special permission from the Fisheries department to take their boats to Beypore and get the maintenance work done ahead of the new season. As the department grants permission only a couple of weeks before the end of the ban, a majority of boat operators will not be able to complete maintenance in time.

Owing to space constraints at the Beypore harbour, the safe anchoring of around 400 larger boats is also a challenge for fishers. Many of them depend on other locations. The proposal for the construction of a new finger jetty or extension of facilities at the existing harbour is yet to get a positive response from the authorities.

“We had taken up the matter with ministers and people’s representatives when Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala visited the district as part of his mass contact programme, said Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association’s vice president Karichalil Preman. He added that the realisation of the proposed maintenance yard at Puthiyappa would be a great relief for boat operators from other nearby fishing harbours too.

The association functionaries also pointed out that the lack of better anchoring facilities at Beypore would affect the safety of costly boats during rough weather.

