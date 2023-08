August 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

A fishing boat was gutted in a fire outbreak at the Puthiyappa harbour on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9 p.m.

Three units of fire tenders reached the spot to manage the situation and save the nearby boats from the inferno. Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the reasons behind the fire was yet to be known. No one sustained injuries in the incident, they added.

