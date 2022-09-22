Fishers seek govt. intervention to track ship that hit boat from Beypore

Details of ship that allegedly caused accident off Kochi coast tracked

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 22, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association has sought the immediate intervention of the State government to intercept a Malaysian tankship that allegedly hit a boat from Beypore off the Kochi coast on Thursday morning and caused huge damage to it.

Fishers who reportedly had a close shave with minor injuries identified the ship as Global Peak. According to them, the incident took place around 5.30 a.m. The fishermen were brought back to the Beypore coast in another boat in the evening.

Karichalil Preman, vice president of the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association, said there were 13 fishers, including 11 from West Bengal and two from Tamil Nadu, in Al-Naeem, the boat that met with the accident. He alleged that the cargo vessel had ignored warning signals from the boat that was sailing around 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen sustained injuries following a fall in the impact of the collision. They claimed that the ship crew did not offer help following the accident. It was some local fishermen, who witnessed the incident from another boat named Ahadh, who rescued the injured fishers and collected details of the ship, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app