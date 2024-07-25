Fishers in Kozhikode seek well-equipped squad for emergency sea rescue operations

The demand of coastal people and various fishermen organisations to introduce a permanent rescue team off the Kozhikode coast to quickly handle distress calls is yet to become a reality because of the poor response on the part of local administrators and the disaster management authority. For several years, the coastal police and temporarily appointed rescue guards have been functioning without sufficient facilities and equipment in the district.

Though the Marine Enforcement Squad of the Fisheries department is operational in the district to handle emergency rescue calls, the area it can cover during such situations is very limited. No interceptor boats are available with the Vadakara coastal police station to support sea rescue operations. While receiving distress calls, the rescue squads are in a situation to use boats of fishermen.

“For several years, we have been raising the demand to constitute a district-level squad comprising trained fishermen and other officials to strengthen the rescue mechanism. At present, we have only a rescue boat stationed at Beypore, which can only extend medical support,” says T. Rajan, a fisherman from Chombal. He points out that there should be interventions to strengthen rescue facilities covering all the five harbours in Kozhikode district.

A decision on opening of police aid posts in at least four locations under Vadakara and Payyoli police stations considering the increased number of accident zones is also pending with the authorities. Attempts to increase police patrol covering such vulnerable spots have also failed because of shortage of staff.

“Though an air rescue squad is the most ideal system which can cover the entire Malabar coast during emergency situations, we are unable to propose such demands because of the reluctance to consider even the basic requirements. At least a district-level coastal rescue squad should be materialised within a year,” says Abdulla Karikkad, a fishing boat owner from Vadakara. He alleged that the coastal areas around Vadakara and Payyoli were getting only limited facilities to strengthen rescue mechanisms.

According to members of the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association, more than 20 fishermen lost their lives in various accidents in the Vadakara-Azhiyoor coastal area. At least a safety audit should be conducted by disaster management authority officials covering vulnerable coastlines to improve safety and rescue measures, they said.