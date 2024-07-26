Fishers in Kozhikode prepare to resume work amid mounting debt

As the trawling ban ends on July 31, preparations are in full swing at all harbours in Kozhikode district to keep boats ready after emergency maintenance work. Fuel stations that were closed ahead of the trawl ban are reopened to avoid last-minute rush. Around 500 litres of diesel will be required for each large fishing boat.

Fishermen and boat owners from Beypore and Puthiyappa harbours said that a majority of them were in huge debt as they had been borrowing money to repair boats. At least ₹7 lakh was required for emergency repair work and for loading essential items for deep-sea fishing, they added.

“There are over 600 large boats at Beypore alone. Many of us have borrowed money from private lenders at a very high rate of interest, hoping to repay it immediately after the first round of trips. Some have also secured gold loans, as there are no other supportive loan options for fishers,” said Karichalil Preman, a boat owner and vice president of the Kerala Boat Owners’ Association. He added that diesel expenses would have to be met separately.

As expenses soar, a few boat owners had already sold their vessels. At Beypore alone, around 10 boats had been sold to buyers in Tamil Nadu. According to fishermen, some disgruntled boat owners had left the industry to pursue other businesses. Meanwhile, attempts by wooden boat owners to replace their old boats with new ones using government subsidies have turned futile.

Though 11 owners applied for a ₹15 lakh government aid, only one reportedly received the first instalment after several months of waiting.

“For most fishers, the last two months ahead of the trawl ban are lean periods with very poor catch. That is the main reason they are in huge debt. If the season is not favourable, they will again be in debt,” said P. Sayed, a boat owner from Vadakara. Moreover, the shortage of native fishermen is affecting fishing activities in the State, which heavily depends on migrant fishers, he added.

