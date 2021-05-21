Fishermen’s loss yet to be assessed for compensation

Administrators, fisheries officials accused of lethargy in addressing issue

The loss suffered by fishermen families in the latest episodes of coastal erosion in Kozhikode district is yet to be assessed by local administrators to help them obtain the compensation from the State government.

Fisheries Department officials said that they would address only the compensation requests related to the damage caused to marine fishing implements and the rest of the grievances related to the ruin of houses or land would have to be addressed by the local bodies concerned.

According to the report of the District Disaster Management Authority, the total number of houses destroyed in the latest rain-related calamities in Kozhikode is only seven. Fishermen organisations claim that this figure hardly represented the fact as it had excluded the details of many fishermen who lost their houses.

“There is no clarity yet whether the local bodies would submit a separate list of fishermen families for compensation or make any other alternative arrangement. In Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks, there are hundreds of families in need of emergency support,” said N.P. Radhakrishnan, State vice president of the Bharatiya Matsya Pravarthaka Sangham. He also complained that the higher authorities in charge of the relief activities were yet to seek an accurate report of losses from their subordinates for appropriate action.

The fishermen association leaders from Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks claimed that Revenue Department officers had not even visited many affected houses at Chorodu and Azhiyoor coastal areas to see the real picture and report the situation to the higher officials. Many water-logged houses were still unfit to stay but the local administrators were reluctant to report it for processing compensation, they said.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Department officials in Kozhikode confirmed that they would collect details of the loss related to the damage of fish implements, including fishing boats and nets in three days. According to Deputy Director of Fisheries, B.K. Sudheerkrishna, the consolidated list would be submitted to the department. He said that 17,801 fishermen families in Kozhikode district would soon get ₹1,500 each from the department’s saving-cum-relief scheme.