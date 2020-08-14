Fishermen stock up for resumption of work

Boat owners protest against conditions imposed for issuing fuel

Fishermen on Friday started their preparations by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol to resume work off the Kozhikode coast, taking advantage of the latest relaxations in the functioning of the Beypore fishing harbour. They were allowed to start the loading of essential materials, including groceries for food preparation and ice blocks for storage of fish after days of uncertainty in the sector.

The boats from the Beypore harbour will be allowed to resume operations from August 17. The remaining technical hurdle on their way is to ensure sufficient stock of fuel as the allocation is made on production of a health fitness certificate of the leaving crew. In the first phase, about 200 larger mechanised boats are expected to leave the harbour.

“The Health Department officials and Fisheries Department authorities have explained well the precautions to be taken while resuming the job. There are several committees at different levels to ensure that the fishers, boat owners and wholesale traders comply with the rules,” says K.Preman, chairman of the Beypore Harbour Development Committee.

At the same time, the decision of the Fisheries Department to withhold diesel supply until the submission of fitness certificates has created some confusion among the fishers. With the existing regulation, only those who submit the certificate or other related medical records of the workers joining duty will get the fuel.

According to boat owners, it will unnecessarily delay the filling exercise considering the large number of fishing boats waiting for their turn in the area. “As of now, only three fuel bunks are available to meet the requirements and it can be refilled only after clearing the existing stock. The delaying distribution process is sure to create troubles for tankers waiting outside for the recharge purpose,” they said.