July 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 42-year-old fisherman was run over by train near Vadakara in Kozhikode on Friday morning. The police identified the deceased as K.V. Rajeesh. He reportedly met with the accident while crossing the track around 7.30 a.m. The body was shifted to the Kozhikode district hospital for post-mortem.