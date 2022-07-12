Fisherman goes missing in sea in Kozhikode

Public asked to stay alert in view of heavy rain forecast

Banana plants that fell into the river during heavy rain at Cheruvatta in Kozhikode recently. The region has witnessed mild crop loss. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A fisherman, Shihab from Moodadi, went missing in Kozhikode on Tuesday after a country boat capsized near the coast as fishers were returning from the job. The other two persons in the boat swam to safety while Shihab went missing in the sea.

Coast Guard ship Arvanesh is taking part in the search operations in association with the police, fire force and local people. The disaster management cell informed that a Coast Guard helicopter and another ship will be available for the search operations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 19 houses were partially damaged in the rain in 16 villages in the district. Some families have been relocated to safer locations. The public have been asked to stay alert in the coming days as heavy rain has been predicted.