Fisherman drowns as boat capsizes

28 July 2020 00:13 IST

A 55-year-old fisherman from Kappakkal drowned near the Kothi estuary after his small fishing boat capsized in high tide in the area on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Latheef. Another man who went along with him had a close shave from the capsized fishing boat.

Though a few local fishermen had managed to trace Latheef a few minutes after the incident, he died on the way to Kozhikode Government General Hospital. The boat and fishing net were destroyed in the tide.

