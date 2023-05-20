ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries Minister promises action to settle fishermen’s grievances related to CRZ norms

May 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Theera Sadassu’ also discusses proposals for the development of Chombal fishing harbour

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday said the State government would extend all possible support to fishermen families to settle their issues related to the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Opening the ‘Theera Sadassu’ mass contact programme at Vadakara, Mr. Cherian said his department would hold special hearings to understand the nature of complaints and offer speedy solutions. He said there would be measures to ensure liveable homes for the fishers in coastal areas apart from ensuring their timely enrolment under the State government’s welfare fund scheme.

“In the wake of noticing the increasing number of accidents involving fishermen, the government is very keen to implement safety rules and regulations in the sector to ensure a safe working ambiance. Improving insurance coverage is one of the priority areas,” said Mr. Cherian. He promised unconditional support on the part of the government to facilitate the higher education of children from fishermen families. 

Ahead of the mass contact programme, the Minister held discussions with people’s representatives and leaders of various fishermen organisations from Vadakara. The development of Chombal harbour and the opening of a new harbour at Kuriyadi near Chorode topped the discussions. The first round of meeting to discuss the development of Chombal harbour will be held on May 30.

As part of the ‘Theera Sadassu’, people with special achievements in various sectors were honoured. The financial aid for short-listed beneficiaries under various government schemes were distributed. About 225 applications were received from the coastal families for immediate consideration.

K.K. Rema, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. MLA K.P. Kunhammed, Fisheries Joint Director R. Ambily, Vadakara block panchayat president K.P. Girija, Vadakara municipal chairperson K.P. Bindu, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Biju, and Fisheries Deputy Director B.K. Sudheer Kishan were present. 

