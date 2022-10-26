‘Fish festival’ draws hundreds to Koolimad in Kozhikode

It has barely been a month since the fish festival, which starts at 3 p.m. and extends up to 11.30 p.m., began at Koolimad in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haggling over fish prices might be a common sight in markets, but what has been happening in Koolimad, a small village on the border of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, for the last one month is something quite different.

In what has been dubbed as ‘Fish Festival’ by locals, people from far and near flock to the place every afternoon to buy fish at prices that are a hit.

Two-and-a-half kilograms of sardine cost just ₹100, and on certain days, if the vendors are in a competitive mood, one can bag 4 kg for ₹100. Mackerel is also sold at ₹100 for 2 kg often and so are other popular fish varieties.

“We have had hundreds of people coming from Mukkam, Mavoor, Kodiyathur, Cheruvadi, Chathamangalam, Keezhuparamba, Vazhakkad, Karasseri, Kakkad, and Chennamangalur to purchase fish from the 30-odd vendors. At times, we have had traffic blocks, and had a hard time controlling the crowd,” said T. Sadakkathulla, who owns the empty plot near the MRPL petrol pump at Koolimad where all the action takes place.

The vendors here source fresh fish directly from harbours along the Malappuram and Kozhikode coast, from Tanur, Parappanangadi, Chaliyam to Vellayil, and Puthiyangadi. Since they purchase fish directly from boats, they are able to sell it at very reasonable rates at Koolimad. The sale that starts at 3 p.m. extends up to 11.30 p.m. very often.

Surprisingly, it has barely been a month since the festival began at Koolimad. “Earlier, there was just one vendor whose fish was not in much demand. Then another vendor turned up, and they started competing. This caught the attention of the public, and soon a lot of people started flowing here,” Mr. Sadakkathulla said.

However, it is the presence of the petrol pump nearby that gives the evenings a festive vibe. “The pump has hot and cold beverages, besides snacks readily available for travellers. There is an ATM counter too. Those who come to purchase fish find it very convenient and pleasant to hang out,” Mr. Sadakkathulla added.

With the ever increasing crowd, there are demands from locals to develop the place into a proper fish market. Meanwhile, similar markets have sprung up in other parts of the district as well, inspired by Koolimad.