First year classes for B.Tech, B.Arch begin online at NIT-C

Alumni from various walks of life address students

The regular classes of first year B.Tech and B.Arch students of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) commenced through online mode on Wednesday.

This was after a week-long orientation and induction programme for the undergraduate students concluded on Tuesday. In his address, the chairperson of Board of Governors, Gajjala Yoganand, highlighted the achievements of the institute and also shared his thoughts with the budding engineers.

On the occasion, NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna stressed the importance of having self-confidence, holistic wellness and creativity for achieving greater heights. Deputy Director Prof. P.S. Sathidevi, Dean (Academic) Prof. Saly George; Registrar in-charge Prof. Jeevamma Jacob; Chairperson UG admissions Prof. Lity Alen Varghese; and Dean (Academic)-designate Prof. S M. Sameer addressed the students.

The information brochure for the first year UG students named “Swagath” was also released at the inaugural function. During the induction programme, Deputy Director, Deans and Professors-in charge and heads of different sections briefed the students about the facilities, activities, rules and regulations pertaining to their life at the NIT-C.

State Chief Secretary of V. P. Joy addressed the freshers on the topic “science and literature”. Besides, several alumni of NIT-C motivated the first year UG students by talking to them on a variety of topics.

Addresses by alumni of NIT-C pursuing careers in diverse areas such as academia, industry, and civil services gave different perspectives to the students. They include Sourabh Sinha, entrepreneur; Joseph Martin, 1983 batch Mechanical, PwC Senior Director; Tomy Sebastian, 1979 batch EEE, Director, Motor Drive Systems, Halla Mechatronics, USA; Ganesh Sonawane, 2011 batch Mechanical, CEO, Arcatron Mobility Pvt. Ltd.; Jayalal Sarma, 2002 batch CSE, Professor, Dept. of CSE, IIT Madras; Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, 2010 batch ECE, Assistant Professor, University of California Irvine, USA; Nithyanand Kamath, 1984 batch, Mechanical, managing director, Ace Group, Kozhikode; M. Babukrishna, 2014 batch Biotechnology, Post-Doc, University of Southern Denmark; and Gince K. Mattam, 2005 batch CSE, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

There were two other sessions on “Cyber Forensics” by Dr. Vinod Bhattathirippad and “How to learn engineering” by Prof. Sivaji Chakravorti, former Director, NIT-C.

Further sessions by Dr. P.K. Sasidharan, former Professor of Medicine, Kozhikode, on healthy lifestyles and Dr. Jibi Achamma, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, CMC Vellore on “Healthy Mind” and Sherin Thomas, MIMS, Kozhikode on “Eating Right” rejuvenated the students during the induction programme.