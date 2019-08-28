First ‘Pachathuruthu’ launched in Kozhikode

The V.K. Krishna Menon Smrithi Vanam in Eravathukunnu became the venue for the first “Pachathuruthu” in Kozhikode Corporation limits on Tuesday. The project, envisaged by the Haritha Keralam Mission across the State, is being executed under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee scheme on the occasion of Ayyankali Jayanthi.

The corporation has set aside ₹15 lakh to develop “Pachathuruthu” in different parts of the city. As the first step, 70 saplings were planted at Eravathukunnu on Tuesday. The plan is to plant 500 saplings at the Smrithi Vanam in the next three months and to nurture them.

Pachathuruthu (an islet of greenery) is a project that aims to resist climate change by improving the green cover in the State. The Haritha Keralam Mission coordinates various stakeholders such as local bodies, employment guarantee schemes and various government departments to support the cause. Anyone can set up a Pachathuruthu in a minimum of one cent of land. The mission will provide the ground support including advice, techniques, saplings and labour.