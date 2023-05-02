ADVERTISEMENT

First ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat held in Kozhikode

May 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The next adalat, for Thamarassery taluk, will be held at Government UP School, Thamarassery, on May 4

The Hindu Bureau

First segment of the taluk-level ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat, organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the present LDF government in the State, was held at Malabar Christian College grounds in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Revenue Minister K. Rajan took part in the adalat. T. Mini from Chathamangalam who secured a BPL ration card was the first beneficiary of the adalat.

MLAs Thottathil Raveendran, P.T.A. Rahim, Linto Joseph, Mayor Beena Philip, District Collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector V. Chelsasini, Deputy Collector Muhmmed Rafeeq C., and other officials took part in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The adalat catered to complainants in Kozhikode taluk. The next adalat, for Thamarassery taluk, will be held at Government UP School, Thamarassery, on Thursday. The adalat for Koyilandy taluk will be held at Koyilandy Town Hall on May 6 and that for Vadakara taluk at Vadakara Town Hall on May 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US