First ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat held in Kozhikode

May 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

First segment of the taluk-level ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat, organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the present LDF government in the State, was held at Malabar Christian College grounds in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Revenue Minister K. Rajan took part in the adalat. T. Mini from Chathamangalam who secured a BPL ration card was the first beneficiary of the adalat.

MLAs Thottathil Raveendran, P.T.A. Rahim, Linto Joseph, Mayor Beena Philip, District Collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector V. Chelsasini, Deputy Collector Muhmmed Rafeeq C., and other officials took part in the event.

The adalat catered to complainants in Kozhikode taluk. The next adalat, for Thamarassery taluk, will be held at Government UP School, Thamarassery, on Thursday. The adalat for Koyilandy taluk will be held at Koyilandy Town Hall on May 6 and that for Vadakara taluk at Vadakara Town Hall on May 8.