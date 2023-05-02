HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat held in Kozhikode

The next adalat, for Thamarassery taluk, will be held at Government UP School, Thamarassery, on May 4

May 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

First segment of the taluk-level ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat, organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the present LDF government in the State, was held at Malabar Christian College grounds in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Revenue Minister K. Rajan took part in the adalat. T. Mini from Chathamangalam who secured a BPL ration card was the first beneficiary of the adalat.

MLAs Thottathil Raveendran, P.T.A. Rahim, Linto Joseph, Mayor Beena Philip, District Collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector V. Chelsasini, Deputy Collector Muhmmed Rafeeq C., and other officials took part in the event.

The adalat catered to complainants in Kozhikode taluk. The next adalat, for Thamarassery taluk, will be held at Government UP School, Thamarassery, on Thursday. The adalat for Koyilandy taluk will be held at Koyilandy Town Hall on May 6 and that for Vadakara taluk at Vadakara Town Hall on May 8.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.