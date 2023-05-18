First K-Store opened in Kozhikode district

May 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Promising a sweeping change in conventional services offered by ration shops, the first K-Store in Kozhikode district with options for mini banking and utility payment was opened at Methottuthazham on Thursday.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the project, which is part of the 1,000 proposed K-Stores in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devarkovil said the K-Store project would ensure a total revamp of physical amenities at ration shops with advanced technology and services. “During this financial year, 1,000 K-Stores will come into existence across the State. In the first phase, 108 ration shops will be upgraded to the new label,” he added.

The Minister said that around 850 ration dealers had expressed interest in collaborating with the government’s initiative to transform the traditional face of ration shops that would even enable customers to carry out banking transactions up to ₹10,000. He pointed out that priority would be given to shops in areas where the penetration of banking and internet services was unsatisfactory.

Officials of the Civil Supplies department said the products of Supplyco and Milma would be made available through K-Stores along with other citizen services approved by the government. In the first phase, as many as 10 ration shops would function as K-Stores, they informed.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function. District Supply Officer Kumari Latha, City Rationing Officer P. Pramod, and councillor M.P. Suresh were present.