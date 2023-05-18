ADVERTISEMENT

First K-Store opened in Kozhikode district

May 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the initial phase, 10 ration shops to be upgraded in the district

The Hindu Bureau

Promising a sweeping change in conventional services offered by ration shops, the first K-Store in Kozhikode district with options for mini banking and utility payment was opened at Methottuthazham on Thursday. 

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the project, which is part of the 1,000 proposed K-Stores in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devarkovil said the K-Store project would ensure a total revamp of physical amenities at ration shops with advanced technology and services. “During this financial year, 1,000 K-Stores will come into existence across the State. In the first phase, 108 ration shops will be upgraded to the new label,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that around 850 ration dealers had expressed interest in collaborating with the government’s initiative to transform the traditional face of ration shops that would even enable customers to carry out banking transactions up to ₹10,000. He pointed out that priority would be given to shops in areas where the penetration of banking and internet services was unsatisfactory.   

Officials of the Civil Supplies department said the products of Supplyco and Milma would be made available through K-Stores along with other citizen services approved by the government. In the first phase, as many as 10 ration shops would function as K-Stores, they informed.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function. District Supply Officer Kumari Latha, City Rationing Officer P. Pramod, and councillor M.P. Suresh were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US