First edition of Kerala Retail Summit held in Kozhikode

October 31, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) hosted the first edition of the Kerala Retail Summit 2023 in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The day-long summit that was organised in association with The Supermarketeers Welfare Association - Kerala saw an overwhelming response with retail industry stalwarts and CXOs in attendance.

Speaking about reinventing retail business at Kerala Retail Summit 2023, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, pointed out that today’s retail landscape demanded a paradigm shift. “The key lies not in adaptation but in reinvention. Omnichannel retail is the new norm, compelling businesses to bridge the digital-physical divide,” he said.

M.A. Mehaboob, president of MCC, said: “Our goal is to not just discuss the present challenges but to envision and prepare for the opportunities that lie ahead. This summit is a testament to our commitment to nurturing a retail environment that is both prosperous and sustainable, benefiting businesses and consumers alike across Kerala and beyond.”

T. Koshy, CEO - Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), spoke about the transformational change that is happening to the retail landscape of India with the implementation of ONDC. “Today, we stand at the cusp of a transformative journey in India’s retail sector. The ONDC is not just an initiative; it is a revolution that democratises e-commerce, bridging the gap between large enterprises and small retailers. Our objective is to break monopolies in digital commerce and create an inclusive ecosystem that empowers every seller, irrespective of their size or location. By fostering a more competitive and transparent digital marketplace, ONDC is set to unlock the immense potential of e-retail for over 12 million sellers across India, dramatically increasing e-commerce penetration.”

Speaking at the summit, K. Radhakrishnan, Director, StarQuik (A Tata Group), said: “In this rapidly evolving digital era, the key to sustaining growth and maintaining relevance in the retail sector lies in embracing digital transformation and innovative e-commerce strategies.”

Deliberating at the summit were some prominent faces of the retail industry in the region, namely R. Balachandar, Director, Junior Kuppanna; Deepak Aswani, Managing Director, My Kingdom; Sumesh Govind, CEO & Culinary Curator, Paragon; Suhail Sattar MD, Hasbro Clothing; V Abdul Razak MD, VKC Group India; Babu Maliyakkal, Managing Director, Winheels; Anees Adam, Adaminte Chayakkada Group of Restaurants; KT Thomas, Director, CEDAR; and Anant Nair, COO, AJIO; among others.